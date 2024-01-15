If Tinubu Offers Me A Position, I Will Appreciate It – Ex-Atiku Spokesman Bwala

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Daniel Bwala says he won’t turn down an appointment from President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Bwala, who was the spokesman of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council, recently visited President Tinubu in Aso Rock, a move that drew criticisms.

Despite the barrage of criticisms, Bwala has doubled down on the move and maintained he won’t reject an offer from the president.

“Ok, let me tell you this: If the president makes an offer of a position that I see that will contribute to the development of his agenda because I say I will support his agenda,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“I will more than more than anything else, appreciate it, but it is not the appointment that I am looking for to support him. That’s why I’m telling you eight years I supported Buhari, I was not a public official.

You see you have to separate between those who do not have value and are clinging and crying for appointment and those who believe the value and what they will contribute has nothing to do with whether you are appointed or you are not appointed.

“But I can understand when people rate you and then they see what you can bring to the table. Sometimes people do what we call pre-emptive action, they can pre-empt it.

“And I said so many things in the media, ‘He promised this, he said that’. I want to say to everybody listening, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not promised me anything.”

He also said the visit to Tinubu was not a betrayal of Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election.

“I informed Atiku Abubakar I was going to see the President,” Bwala maintained.

“After I had seen the President, I informed him (Atiku) that I had just seen the President and he replied me that, ‘Thanks Daniel for notifying me’.”