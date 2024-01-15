Nwifuru Thanks Tinubu Over Supreme Court Victory, Restates Commitment To Service

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has thanked President Bola Tinubu for upholding the rule of law following the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed his election and also reiterated his promise to serve the people anchored on the People’s Charter of Needs.

The Governor made the promise at the Executive Council Chambers, New Government in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital on Sunday during a reception held to celebrate his victory at the Supreme Court.

“It is my promise to continue serving you, Ebonyi people, in sincerity and love,” he said.

“The judiciary of our Nation stood by Justice. I thank all the Judges for standing firmly on the path of truth. To our father and leader, His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, I thank you for upholding the tenets of democracy, justice, and peace,” Governor Nwifuru added.

Governor Nwifuru who arrived on Sunday evening at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu from Abuja, received a warm welcome from a crowd of supporters as the people joined him to celebrate the ruling of the Supreme Court which affirmed his election as the state governor.

“I am grateful to God Almighty for the victory He gave us at the Supreme Court. I remain eternally indebted to all Ebonyi people for their mandate, support, and prayers. To all our stakeholders, I thank you so much,” he told them.