Passengers Feared Dead In Niger Boat Mishap

Passengers were feared dead in a boat mishaps along Duga Mashaya in Niger State and Wara in Kebbi State.

Bargu Local Government Disaster Officer, Musa Saidu, confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a telephone interview on Monday.

He said the incident was reported to have occurred at about 11am.

The boat was said to be on its way to Wara weekly market in Kebbi when it capsized.

He added that it was not clear how many passengers were onboard the commercial boat.

Unconfirmed report said five dead bodies were recovered from the scene of the accident, adding that the search and rescue operations have since been launched to recover the remaining passengers.