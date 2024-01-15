Three Burnt To Death As Tanker, Trailer Collide In Kwara

Three persons were confirmed to have been burnt to death along the Oko-Olowo-Jebba Expressway, Ilorin, Kwara State on Monday afternoon.

The head-on collision between a petrol tanker and a truck carrying soybeans resulted in a fire incident at about 2:46 p.m.

Both the state Fire Service and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the incident involving the tanker carrying 45,000 litres of petrol, a truck loaded with soft drinks, a truck loaded with soybeans and a tricycle.

A statement by the spokesperson for the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said, “The fire originated from a head-on collision between the petrol tanker, whose driver lost control, and the truck carrying soybeans. Tragically, three lives were lost, and eight injuries were recorded among the 20 individuals on board.

“Despite the severity of the situation, the firemen successfully contained the fire, preserving one hospital and nearby buildings.”

Also, one of the reliable sources in the state command of the FRSC said that four vehicles were involved in the incident.

The source also said that five male adults were involved in the incident, adding that three persons lost their lives and two sustained varying degrees of injury.