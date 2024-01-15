Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Tinubu, Govs, Nigerians Honour Fallen Heroes

President Bola Tinubu has performed the wreath-laying ceremony with other dignitaries to mark the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Abuja.

All services chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Christopher Musa, and heads of other security agencies among others also took part in the ceremony.

The programme, which is organised yearly to commemorate Nigerians’ fallen heroes, also witnessed other activities such as prayers, gun salutes, and the releasing of pigeons at the National Arcade, Eagle Square, Abuja.

In attendance to witness the ceremony were members of the Federal Executive Council, members of the diplomatic corps, and other dignitaries.

On the sidelines of the event, Senate President Godswill Akpabio assured that the lawmakers will work for better welfare for the country’s military.

Govs Remember Fallen Heroes

Across the country, state governors and other dignitaries also performed several rites to mark the day.

In Kaduna State, members of the Kaduna State Executive Council, led by Governor Uba Sani and his deputy Hadiza Balarabe, attended the wreath-laying ceremony at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

A similar thing also played out in Taraba State when Governor Kefas Agbu led other dignitaries in a wreath-laying to honour the fallen heroes. That was at the Jolly Nyame stadium in Jalingo, the state capital.

Governor Godwin Obaseki also inspected a guard of honour at the cenotaph in Benin City, the Edo State capital to mark the day.

At the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu also laid wreaths in remembrance of the fallen heroes.

‘Paid Ultimate Sacrifice’

Aside from governors, political top shots in the country including Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) paid glowing tributes to the fallen heroes.

Obi, a former Anambra governor and the presidential candidate of the LP in the 2023 election, lauded military men and women for their sacrifices to ensure a safe Nigeria.

“On this Armed Forces Remembrance Day, I join other Nigerians in appreciating our military men who, in order to ensure peace and security within our borders, are willing to pay untold sacrifices,” he wrote on his X account early Monday.

“Today, we encourage them to remain resolute in their resolve to conquer the ugly monster of insecurity currently ravaging our dear nation. We remember especially our fallen heroes who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while defending the peace, unity, and territorial integrity of our dear nation. We appreciate and honour them for their heroic deeds while showing love and support to their bereaved families. Great nations are built by rulers, citizens, and the protectors of freedom – the military.

“Our story as a nation, therefore, will not be complete, without their courageous sacrifices which take them away from the comfort of their homes and the embrace of their loved ones.

“With the country going through very challenging times in its war against terrorism, violence, crime, and all manner of insecurity, we show our support and solidarity to our military men, and urge them not to be despirited, even when they feel overstretched by the war.

“May this day renew their love, zeal, and courage to remain firm in their struggles for a peaceful and crime-free Nigeria. May we the leaders, ensure that the welfare of our armed forces and their families are well taken care of, as they graciously serve our nation. “