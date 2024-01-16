‘Demonstration Of God’s Grace,’ Adesina Narrates How He Became Buhari’s Spokesman

Femi Adesina has opened up on how he emerged as the Special Adviser On Media and Publicity to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, describing the feat as a “demonstration of God’s grace upon my life”.

Adesina, a journalist, served in the position between 2015 and 2023.

But months after he left the role, he opened up on the process that led to his selection for the post.

“To me, I have always told people that working with President Muhammadu Buhari is a demonstration of God’s grace in my life,” he said on Tuesday during the launch of a book: “Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015-2023)” he wrote about the former Nigerian president.

“From nowhere, without lifting a finger to push it, I was invited to assume the position of a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity. It was a former Ekiti State governor Dr Kayode Fayemi – he is in the audience – who told me how it happened. He said after President Buhari had emerged, they took three names to him as possible Special Adviser on Media and Publicity. He looked at the three names, brought his name from his breast pocket, circled my name, and signed in front of it. That was how it happened.”