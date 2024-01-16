Fubara Swears In 16 New Permanent Secretaries

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday swore in 16 new permanent secretaries at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The governor tasked them to be decisive and diligent in their duties to help his administration fulfill its promises, saying the state government is focused on improving the welfare and security of the people.

Noting that the permanent secretaries are an integral part of the team to deliver on the mandates, Fubara urged them to stand their ground in the face of any wrongdoing in their ministries, promising to always stand on the right side.

The newly sworn-in permanent secretaries were also presented with official cars immediately after the ceremony.