I Slept At Villa For Eight Years, No Witch Haunted Me – Adesina

Former presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, has again disregarded claims that the Aso Villa in Abuja is a haunted place.

Adesina, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday, said he slept soundly at the Villa for eight years as spokesman for then President Muhammadu Buhari from May 2015 to May 2023.

“I didn’t see anything like that; no witches, no wizards, nothing like that in the Villa,” the veteran journalist said when asked about claims made by his predecessor, Reuben Abati, in 2016.

“Reuben Abati said the house they gave him in the Villa, he didn’t sleep there for one night because when he attempted to sleep there, fire just broke out. So, he ran away.

“I slept in my house for eight years, not only did I sleep but I was snoring. I snored so much that I woke myself up with the sound of my snores; that showed I was at peace.”

Adesina said had then President Goodluck Jonathan won his re-election in 2015 and re-appointed Abati, he would have continued staying at the Villa, Nigeria’s seat of power.

“If they had won the 2015 election and President Jonathan had asked him to continue as special adviser, he would have continued in a place that was haunted.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Adesina launched a book, ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015-2023)’ in Abuja and the event was graced by his ex-principal (Buhari); President Bola Tinubu; ex-Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, and many other dignitaries.