Kidnapping, Banditry Ungodly, Security Agencies Acting With Dispatch

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, condemned the recent spate of kidnappings and bandit attacks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other parts of the country, describing the development as disturbing, ungodly, and sinister.

Tinubu spoke when he received a delegation of respected Islamic Movement, Jam’iyyatu Ansaridden, at the State House, in Abuja.

The President said while security agencies are acting with dispatch to immediately address the current challenge, all required resources, policies and plans will be rolled out soon for the massive education of Nigerian youths.

The President said education is the antidote to the troubles agitating the nation, adding, “There is no weapon against poverty that is as potent as learning.

“I can assure you that we are here to change the life of our people. We are here to promote peace, stability, and economic prosperity.

“We are dedicated to building a lasting peace with a focus on the comprehensive education of our children. We will get our teachers and their owners involved in an education process that will be relevant to the future of this country.

“It is important. Knowledge brought me here with your prayers and your support. Without knowledge, there is nothing to generate hope for mankind,” Tinubu said, according to a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.