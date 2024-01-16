Police Inspector Detained Over Alleged Misconduct In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has detained an inspector over alleged misconduct in the Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of the state.

Announcing the detention in a statement on Tuesday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the inspector is being tried for an “alleged assault and extortion of a 24-year-old lady at a checkpoint in Ijagun junction, near Tai Solarin University of Education.”

Odutola said the police authorities swung into action following a viral video that captured the inspector assaulting the victim.

“The complaint reported by one Soyemi Abidemi Funmilola, 24 years old, on the 13th of January 2024, led to a thorough investigation conducted by the State Criminal Investigation Department,” she said.

“The investigation was able to confirm the officers’ misconduct including tracing the account number into which money extorted was deposited, the money has been recovered and marked as exhibits.

“The Inspector, rank, and file have been detained for orderly room trial, and the officer involved has been issued an official query, as directed by the Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha with the Provost department overseeing the disciplinary proceedings.”

She reiterated the commitment of the State Police Command to its zero tolerance for misconduct by police personnel.

The police spokesperson maintained that the police commissioner has also stressed the importance of respecting the fundamental human rights of citizens at different lectures conducted for officers and men of the Command.

He also warned that the Command “will sanction any officer that infringes on the rights of the members of the public.”

“The family of the complainant has been contacted and is in communication with the Commissioner of police who has also assured that the officers will be held responsible for their failure to act under the rules and regulations of the force, noting that Ogun State Police Command is committed to ensuring the safety and security of residents and their properties,” the statement added.