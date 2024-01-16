Roma Sack Mourinho After Three Years In Charge 

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as coach of Roma, the Serie A side announced Tuesday, saying it was “in the best interests of the club”.

Mourinho, whose contract was due to expire in June, would leave the club alongside his technical team “with immediate effect”, Roma said.

“We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club,” said owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

“We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

Grazie da parte di tutti noi all’AS Roma, José! #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/3uwjHlEU1f — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) January 16, 2024

The 60-year-old Portuguese took over in 2021 and guided Roma to the inaugural Europa Conference League trophy in 2022 and the final of last season’s Europa League.

However Roma have struggled this campaign and currently sit ninth in Serie A, five points away from the Champions League positions, after being convincingly beaten 3-1 at AC Milan on Sunday.

Italian media report that former Roma captain Daniele De Rossi, a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, could replace Mourinho as coach.

AFP