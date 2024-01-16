Sociedad Name Sadiq In Match Squad Days After Leaving Eagles Camp Over Injury

Real Sociedad have named Umar Sadiq days after the Super Eagles left the Nigerian camp ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Sadiq was among Nigeria’s 25-man team for the competition but left owing to a knee injury he got in a pre-tournament match against Guinea.

However, Nigerian fans were shocked when the Spanish club listed the forward in their team for Wednesday’s La Liga tie with Osasuna.

In a post on their X account, Sadiq was named in the 22-man squad for the home match.

Nigeria’s next game in the 2023 AFCON is against hosts Cote d’Ivoire. The Super Eagles drew their first match with Equatorial Guinea and need a win to boost their chances of making the next stage of the competition.

‘Best Medical Procedures’

Earlier, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) dismissed reports of unprofessionalism in Sadiq’s case.

In a statement, the football body described the reports as “conspiracy theories, incorrect assumptions and unbecoming insinuations.

“The camp has released a statement with regards to how the player was withdrawn from Nigeria’s squad for the 34th Africa Cup of Nations finals ongoing in Cote d’Ivoire. We are surprised at the news trending on social media concerning Sadiq Umar and how he was withdrawn from

the team camp.

“The fact is that our medical team meticulously abided by the best medical procedures and were diligent in their processes and conclusions before advising Head Coach José Peseiro that the player be withdrawn from the squad.

“The player, Sadiq Umar, was okay when he arrived at camp; he had to undergo the standard pre-competition medical assessment and he was good. He started to train with the team. Unfortunately, he copped an injury on the back of his left knee during our friendly match against Guinea in Abu Dhabi on 8th January, which led to a penalty against our opponents. The medical team advised that he substituted, as a cautionary measure, but he said he was fine and could continue the game.

“At half-time, he said he reiterated that he was good to continue playing, and he played the entire 90 minutes. However, the following day, he woke up to see the knee swelling, and the medical team had to apply ice which is the normal thing. The same day, we had to travel to Lagos, and on the 10th of January, flew to Abidjan. Then, the swelling became worse.”