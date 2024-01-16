‘There Will Be Hard Decisions,’ Buhari Calls For Patience With Govt

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government, saying some hard decisions will be made.

Buhari made this call during the presentation of a book titled, ‘Working with Buhari,’ written by the former Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The event drew dignitaries including his successor, President Bola Tinubu; former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), former First Lady, Aisha Buhari; former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio among several others.

In his speech, Buhari apologised to people who were at the receiving end of some painful decisions taken by his administration.

“We kept a record of our stewardship knowing that we will always be required to always to account for the trust entrusted to us. This account today is part of the accounting for our two terms in office and I told those who have laboured day and night to ensure that this history is recorded for now and the future,” he said at the event in Abuja.

“Government is a continuum; it is like a relay race. You run your course and hand over the baton to the next person. The present Bola Ahmed Tinubu has my support and confidence in the quest for us to have a country of our dreams where there is emancipation for our teeming population.”

He also commended his former spokesman Adesina for the efforts in compiling his government’s achievements in the book, saying the work of art has served as a way of being accountable to Nigerians.

“Without documentation, human beings often have short memories. Some people will come and attempt to either distort or even obliterate recent history. But the fact in our favour is that nothing was done under the veil of secrecy. We are as transparent and accountable as possible being aware of the fact that posterity is the ultimate judge.

“We kept a record of our stewardship knowing that we will always be required to always to account for the trust entrusted to us. This account today is part of the accounting for our two terms in office and I told those who have laboured day and night to ensure that this history is recorded for now and the future,” he added.

Buhari governed Nigeria as President from 2015 to 2023 and handed over to his successor, President Tinubu after serving the constitutional two-term tenure.