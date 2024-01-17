2024 Priority To Gain Control Of Skies, Says Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Wednesday his country’s priority for 2024 was to gain control over its skies, as Russia’s full-scale assault enters its third year.

His comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos came just hours after Russian drone and missile attacks overnight wounded 20 people across Ukraine.

The drone barrage left massive craters in the southern city of Odesa where AFP journalists saw residential buildings charred in the wake of the assault.

“In 2024, of course, the priority is to throw Russia from the skies,” Kuleba said in an address to the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Because the one who controls the skies will define when and how the war will end.”

Kyiv has long called on the West to deliver advanced fighter jets to support its troops entrenched in the south and east of the country.

President Emmanuel Macron said this week that France would deliver a new batch of around 40 SCALP long-range cruise missiles as well as hundreds of bombs as Kyiv fights the Russian invasion.

But even that pledge is limited compared to the range of munitions that Russian forces have recently been raining down across Ukraine.

– Beating Russia ‘takes time’ –

Officials in Kyiv have seen a steep rise in civilian casualties since December, as Moscow intensifies air attacks, reversing a downward trend seen earlier in 2023, the United Nations has warned.

Kyiv said earlier on Wednesday that Russia had launched 20 Iranian-designed attack drones at targets in southern Ukraine overnight, but that its air defence systems had destroyed all but one.

The conflict has ground to a stalemate after Ukraine’s long-awaited counter-offensive last year failed to punch through Russian positions.

Kuleba called for patience among Ukraine’s key Western backers, insisting that with the right support, Ukraine could be victorious.

“We are fighting a powerful enemy, a very big enemy that doesn’t sleep,” said Kuleba. “It takes time.

“We defeated them on the land in 2022. We defeated them in the sea in 2023 and we are completely focused on defeating them in the air in 2024,” he told a discussion panel at the forum in Switzerland.

His comments echo remarks by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said on Tuesday that Ukraine “must gain air superiority” to enable “progress on the ground”.

Various NATO countries are currently training Ukrainian pilots on American-made F-16 fighter jets. Denmark said earlier this month it would transfer 19 F-16s in the second quarter of this year.

Washington had previously resisted allowing the jet transfers for fear of being deemed a direct belligerent in the Ukraine war by Moscow.

Moscow meanwhile announced Wednesday that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would travel to New York next week for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Asked whether Lavrov would attend the 23 January Security Council debate on the Middle East in person, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said “yes,” TASS reported on Wednesday.