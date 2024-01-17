Government Officials Shouldn’t Embark On Foreign Trips Until Security Is Fixed – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has said that all foreign trips by people in government should be stopped until the issue of insecurity is fixed.

Recently, there has been an increase in kidnappings by gunmen in Abuja, a situation that has gripped residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with fear. The issue has forced President Bola Tinubu to hold an emergency with security chiefs, with the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to give marching orders to police tactical commanders.

Worried by the situation, the former Anambra governor took to his X page to decry the surge in kidnappings and banditry across the country as a huge cause for concern.

“We deal with the ugly situation facing us at home,” his post read on Tuesday. “It is now time for we the leaders, to take all forms of serious measures to tackle the situation.”

“As terror attacks, banditry, kidnappings and violence continue to rage through the country, it is more concerning now with the surge of violence spreading through the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,” he said.

“It is now time for we the leaders, to take all forms of serious measures to tackle the situation. It is unfortunate that President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015, campaigned and won the elections on three items; Security, Economy and Corruption (SEC).

“After his Eight years in office, the situation has worsened in all three areas. The present administration, on assuming office, promised to deal decisively with the same situation — Security, Economy and Corruption.

“At the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association held in Lagos in August 2022, the then Vice Presidential Candidate, Sen Kashim Shettima categorically stated that if APC is elected, he as Vice President would be in charge of security, while the President as an expert in the economy would handle the economy.

“Nigerians therefore now implore them to fulfil their campaign promises. Even if they do not achieve 100% results, we want to see 100% effort.”

According to Obi, no foreign investor or partner would want to invest in Nigeria with the current security situation in the country.