Gunmen Invade Ebonyi Community, Kill One Security Personnel

Gunmen have attacked a local security outfit Ngboejeogu Central Security at Ngbo Court area in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, killing one security personnel.

This was confirmed in a statement by the council chairman, Ikechukwu Odono.

Odono said he was saddened by the attack, noting that the gunmen killed a female officer, inflicted injuries on another, destroyed properties worth millions of naira and looted a motorcycle.

He lamented the spate of brutality meted on security operatives in the council by gunmen.

He consoled the families of the murdered security personnel that lost her life in active duty.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Police Command said police officers will ensure the culprits are brought to book, while investigations are on.