IGP Launches FCT Special Squad To Curb Abductions

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Wednesday, launched a special team tagged the ‘Special Intervention Squad’ to reduce the spate of kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

At the launch of the special squad in Abuja, the police boss said the team comprised specially trained mobile police officers who are expected to provide rapid response to the security breaches in the FCT.

While noting that the squad will engage in massive community policing, Egbetokun assured Nigerians that the newly launched Special Intervention Squad will be replicated in neighboring states to address the challenge of insecurity.

Outrage had trailed the abduction of six siblings and their father in the Bwari Area Council of Abuja on January 3, 2024. The kidnappers reportedly killed one of the sisters identified as Nabeehah after their parents couldn’t meet the deadline for payment of N60 million ransom.

On Monday, the IGP called for the intensification of efforts to “decimate kidnappers and other criminally-minded individuals” in the nation’s capital.

The IGP also met with the Force Management Team and Tactical Squads in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu, had on Tuesday, condemned the recent spate of kidnappings and bandit attacks in the FCT and other parts of the country, describing the development as disturbing, ungodly, and sinister.

The President said while security agencies are acting with dispatch to immediately address the current challenge, all required resources, policies and plans will be rolled out soon for the massive education of Nigerian youths.