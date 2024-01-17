LIVE: Ighodalo’s Declaration For Edo Governorship Election

A Lagos-based lawyer and former chairman of Sterling Bank, Asue Ighodalo, has declared his intention to join the Edo State governorship race.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed September 21 as the date for the governorship election.

He declared his intention on Wednesday in Benin City, the Edo State capital reeling out his success in the legal profession.

Ihodalo, former Chairman of Sterling Bank Plc, is believed to be backed by the outgoing governor, Godwin Obaseki, who has served his constitutional two-term limit. He hails from Ewohimi in Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo Central District, an area that Governor Obaseki wants power to shift to.

Last Thursday, leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo Central District have adopted Asue Ighodalo as their preferred governorship aspirant ahead of the party primary.

The party’s decision to back Ighodalo followed the Edo Central PDP caucus meeting which was held in Uromi on Thursday.

After the meeting, the ruling party issued a statement that was jointly signed by its Chairman, Archbishop Anthony Okosun; Secretary, Luckson Ogedegbe and Legal Adviser, Barrister Paul Itua.