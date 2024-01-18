×

AFCON: Group B Giants Egypt And Ghana Share Points

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated January 18, 2024
Ghana players celebrate goal against Egypt. X/@CAF_Online

 

Group B giants Egypt and Ghana played a 2-2 draw in their second matchday in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Cote d’Ivoire.

Egypt was forced to make a last-minute substitution a subtstitution towards the end of the first half as star player Mohamed Salah felt uneasy.

Ghana opened the scoring with a long shot by midfielder Mohammed Kudus in the stoppage time of the first half.

Egypt equalized through Omar Marmoush in the 69th minute, but Kudus quickly replied with a second goal for his team two minutes later.

Refusing to concede defeat, Egypt Mostafa Mohamed leveled again for Egypt with both teams holding on until the last whistle.

