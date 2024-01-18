AFCON: Troost-Ekong Gives Nigeria Lead Against Ivory Coast

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have taken the lead in the Group A battle with fellow West African heavyweights Ivory Coast.

Defender William Troost-Ekong gave the Nigerian team a 1-0 lead from the penalty spot in the 55th minute after striker Victor Osimhen was bundled by Ivorian defenders in the penalty box.

The Eagles have matched the firepower of the host country in the game today which is a contrasting performance from the one against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

Before the goal, both teams have had their chances, with the Nigerian team being the most wasteful in front of goal.

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro made two changes to the team that started the 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

While Samuel Chukwueze replaced Moses Simon in the attack, Calvin Bassey was named in the starting eleven in place of injured midfielder Alhassan Yusuf.

Meanwhile, Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, who missed last game through injury has returned to the team albeit starting on the bench.