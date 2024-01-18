Army Confiscates ‘Three Million’ Litres Of Stolen Crude Oil In Rivers

The Nigerian Army has confiscated over three million litres of stolen crude oil at an illegal refinery operating in Rivers State.

The stolen oil was confiscated on Thursday during a raid led by the General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdusallam.

The men of the Nigerian Army busted the illegal refinery site in Akwa-Odiogwa, in the Etche Local Government Area of the state.

Combing the area, the Army discovered various kinds of equipment used for illegal refining as well as arrested some artisans who aided the transportation of illegally refined products.

“This place is thickly forested and even from the air, using helicopters and drones, you won’t be able to see what we saw on the ground.

“Credible intelligence led us to this location. We have discovered so many illegalities that took us here. We have seen reservoirs that contain upwards of 200 litres,” the general said.

On arrests made, he said, “A few arrests have been made, however those that have been arrested are not major players, they are just carriers, so they are labourers.”

He warned those involved in the operation of illegal refineries to desist, repent and venture into legitimate businesses

“We will not relent, we will continue to go after them,” he said.