Emefiele To Be Arraigned Friday On Amended 20-Count Charge

The Federal Government is set to arraign a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Friday, at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on an amended 20-Count Charge.

Channels Television’s Judiciary Correspondent, Shola Soyele, obtained a copy of the amended 20-count charge dated January 17, 2024 and filed by counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Oyedepo and three others on behalf of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

In August 2023, the Government had initially filed a 6 count charge of alleged fraudulent procurement against the former CBN Governor.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail by Justice Hamza Muazu on November 22, 2023.

Today, the EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo who confirmed to Channel’s TV that the fresh arraignment will take place tomorrow before Justice Muazu also disclosed that the amended charge was increased from 6 to 20 because it contains new counts relating to fraudulent award of contracts to Emefiele’s wife,

Omoile Margret, his brother-in-law, Omoile Macombo & other associates.

The amended charge includes counts on conspiracy to commit forgery, conferring of corrupt advantage, criminal breach of trust among others.

Count 1 of the charge reads, “Conferring corrupt advantage contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000″

The particulars of the offence are that “You, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, male, adult, sometime in 2019 did use your position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’aclatu Ramallan Yaro, a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria by awarcling a contract for the supply of 37 (Nos.) Toyota Hilux Vehicles at the cost of N854,700,000 only to April 1616 Investment Ltd, a company in which the said Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro is a Director and you thereby committed an offence.”

Count 7: “Conferring corrupt advantage contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.”

The offence particulars are “That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emeiele, male, adult, sometime in December, 2014 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did use your position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to confer a corrupt advantage on your wife, Omoile Margret, and brother-in-law Omoile Macombo by awarding a contract for the total renovation of the CBN Governor’s Residence lying, being and situate at No. 2 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos in the sum of Eighty Two Milion, Eighty-Six Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty-Nine Naira, Thirty Kobo (N 82,086,129.30) to Messrs. Architekon Nigeria Limited, a company wherein the duo are directors and majority shareholders and you thereby committed an offence”.

Count 17: “Conspiracy to commit felony to wit: forgery contrary to section 96 (1) and punishable under section 364 of the Penal Code Law, Cap 89 Laws of the Federation, 1990”.

The offence particulars are , “That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele male, adult, and Odoh, Eric Ocheme (Still at large) sometime in January, 2023 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court agreed amongst yourselves to cause to be done an illegal act to wit: forgery of a document titled: RE: PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVE ON FOREIGN ELECTION OBSERVER MISSIONS dated 26 January, 2023 with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201 and you thereby committed an offence”.

On Thursday, The Federal Capital Territory High Court on Thursday approved Emefiele’s request to travel out of Abuja.

The court, however, specified that Emefiele must stay within the country, adhering to the bail terms that restrict his movements to the Federal Capital Territory.