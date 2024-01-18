Gombe Poll: Supreme Court Dismisses ADC’s Appeal Against Gov Yahaya’s Election

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nafiu Bala, against the election of Muhammad Yahaya as Governor of Gombe State.

A five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun dismissed the appeal shortly after the appellants withdrew it.

Meanwhile, the apex court has adjourned to Friday for judgment in the other appeal filed by Jibrin Barde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The panel fixed Friday for judgment shortly after parties adopted and argued their briefs of arguments in the appeal, which expires on Sunday, January 21.

At the hearing, the apex court panel confronted counsel for the ADC and Bala’s lawyer, Herbert Nwoye, on the incompetence of his client’s case and the need not to waste the court’s time.

Nwoye subsequently applied to withdraw the appeal, which was not opposed by the respondents and was accordingly dismissed.

The apex court also reserved judgment in the Appeal filed by Ashiru Isa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State against the election of Governor Uba Sani to a date that will be communicated to all the parties.