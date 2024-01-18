Ivory Coast Vs Nigeria: Chukwueze Starts, Iheanacho On The Bench

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has named the team to face Ivory Coast in the African Cup of Nations Group A encounter in Abidjan later today.

The Portuguese tactician made two changes to the team that started the 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

While Samuel Chukwueze replaced Moses Simon in the attack, Calvin Bassey was named in the starting eleven in place of injured midfielder Alhassan Yusuf.

Meanwhile, Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, who missed last game through injury has returned to the team albeit starting on the bench.

The all important game is scheduled for the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Adidjan by 6pm Nigerian time on Thursday (today).

See the team lineup below: