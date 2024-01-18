Kaduna Police Rescue Victim Kidnapped In Abuja

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have rescued a kidnap victim who was abducted in Abuja and was being taken to Kano by his captors.

According to the spokesman of the command, ASP Mansir Hassan, the victim, one Segun Akinyemi, was kidnapped on Wednesday, January 17th at his residence located at FCDA Quarters Garki Abuja.

He added that the victim was being taken to Kano State by the kidnappers before they were intercepted by police operatives in Kaduna State.

According to the statement, operatives of the Kawo Police Divisional Headquarters, after receiving a distress call of a kidnapping incident from Abuja indicating that the kidnappers and their victim were transiting through Kaduna, blocked a grey Toyota Hilux van with registration number Abuja, RBC 90 DC with four passengers.

Following a gun duel, the victim was rescued, while one of the kidnappers, Chinaza Philip of Life Camp Abuja was arrested and three of his gang members, Chidibere Nwodibo of also Life Camp Abuja, one Auwal and the gang leader whose identity is yet to be ascertained escaped.

The police also said that some exhibits including two retay G17 model pistol, one berretta pistol, ten 9mm P.A.K ammunitions and five 9mm special ammunitions were recovered from the kidnappers