Politicians Are The Biggest Problem In Nigeria’s Electoral System, Says Ganduje

Politicians are the “biggest problem” with the way the nation’s elections are conducted, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has said.

Ganduje stated this on Wednesday while receiving the director of election and party monitoring for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Hawa Habibu.

He said that while insecurity is a huge concern for the conduct of elections, politicians also constitute a hazard.

“It is important for INEC to undertake the exercise so that they can obtain the viability of political parties for the sake of planning and records and in conformity with the law,” he said.

“I know one of the biggest problems of INEC in conducting elections is insecurity. Everyone will say INEC, but it is the politicians.

“So in order to understand the rules and regulations of elections in order to understand what is required to be a civilized politician, our institutions will be educating our people from time to time so that they can abide by the rules, and it will be digital.

“We have also directed that in all our party offices, ranging from wards to local government, zones, and states, basically the officers must be available.”