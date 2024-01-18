Two Killed, 70 Houses Razed In Kogi Communal Clash

Two persons have been killed, while over 70 houses were set ablaze in a communal clash between two communities in Kogi State.

The communities involved in the communal clash are Oturpo-Ojile and Ochi-Ibadan under the Ankpa Local Government Area of the state.

Trouble started when some villagers in Ochi-Ibadan allegedly killed a man from Oturpo-Ojile who was returning from Lagos to his village, Oturpo-Ojile.

Aggrieved with the death of their son, some youths from Oturpo-Ojile in a reprisal attack went straight to Ochi-Ibadan and allegedly burnt down houses and properties worth millions of naira.

The member representing Ankpa I state Constituency, Akus Lawal, confirmed the incident on the floor of the Kogi State House of Assembly during the plenary on Thursday.

He said the sad incident occurred on January 14, 2024, saying that the communal clash between the two communities was very worrisome and should not repeat itself.

He appealed to the Kogi State Emergency Management Agency to immediately provide relief materials for all the affected victims in the communal clash.

Confirming the incident via telephone, the spokesman for the State Police Command, SP William Aya, said a detachment of policemen had been deployed to the place.

He said that one Samuel Peter and one other person were killed by a mob.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, has visited the two communities while normalcy has been restored.