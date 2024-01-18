WEF: Tinubu Mandated Me To Sell The Nigerian Dream In Davos – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima says he was mandated by President Bola Tinubu to go sell “the Nigerian dream” at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Shettima said this in an exclusive interview with Channels Television on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) where world leaders are gathered to discuss the way forward for the global economy.

“With Tinubu at the helm of affairs, we have never had it good in terms of governance. He mandated me to go and sell the Nigerian dream and I am here to showcase Nigeria to you all,” Shettima said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Explaining why it was important that the country was represented in Davos, the Vice President said as Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy, Nigeria’s presence at the conference is very essential as the trajectory of global growth is hinged on the continent.

READ ALSO: Emefiele To Be Arraigned Friday On Amended 20-Count Charge

“You know Nigeria represents Africa, the most populous nation in Africa, it has its largest economy. The trajectory of global growth is facing Africa and Nigeria will make or mar that transition. So, we have to be in Davos to sell the Nigerian brand because wherever Nigeria goes, that is where Africa goes.”

Emphasizing further how vital the Nigerian population is to the growth of Its economy, Shettima added, “I appreciate, I applaud, I celebrate the success stories of Botswana, Mauritius and even of Rwanda but when you look at the size, what is the population of Botswana? 2.6 million people. What is the population of Mauritius? 1.3 million, even Rwanda has a population of 14.9 million people; all are not bigger than metropolitan Kano. So, the population of Nigeria is essential.

Shettima, who left Abuja for Davos on Monday at the instance of President Tinubu, is expected to return after participating in the week-long event.