Alleged Procurement Fraud: Emefiele In Court To Plea On Amended Charges

All is set for the former Governor of the Central Bank (CBN), Mister Godwin Emefiele, to take his plea on the 20-count amended charge.

He is presently within the court premises, but not in the courtroom of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The trial judge, Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court granted him leave on Thursday to travel out of the FCT, but not the country. He has also met his N300m bail condition.

He came into the courtroom, just in time for the commencement of the proceedings.

Rotimi Oyedepo is the counsel for the Prosecution, while Mathew Burkaa, is counsel for mister Emefiele. The twenty counts amended charge is being read to him.

Godwin Emefiele pleads not guilty to the 20-count amended charge. His lawyer asked that he continue to enjoy his bail. The prosecution did not object.

Justice Mauzu also granted the request. The court has risen.