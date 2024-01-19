PDP Supporters Protest, Block Roads Over Supreme Court’s Verdict On Nasarawa Gov Poll 

A protest has erupted in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, following the Supreme Court’s judgment affirming the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The Lafia-Jos Road has been completely blocked as the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) burn tires in front of the state secretariat of the party, thus barricading the road.

The protest has forced motorists to use alternative routes within Lafia, the state capital.

There is a security presence restoring calm and ensuring no escalation.

Shops and business centres including schools within the Lafia metropolis have abruptly closed.