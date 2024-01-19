Sanusi, Okonjo-Iweala Make Gov Otti’s Advisory Council List

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II; the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, have made the Economic Advisory Council composed by the Abia State Governor Alex Otti.

Others on the list are a former director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Arunma Oteh, a statement from the Abia State Government has said.

The council is part of Governor Otti’s efforts in repositioning the state’s economic sector.

Otti, who spoke at the inauguration of the council on Thursday, said his administration does not know it all and that it is seeking guidance from the 19-member council. He expressed dismay that the state had become fragile because of “economic sabotage”.

“As a government, we do not know it all and that is why we are seeking guidance from those who know. This day marks the beginning of a new era and we shall never look back,” he said.

“Our programmes are already re-positioning and rebuilding Abia State as the economic pride of Nigeria.

“Therefore, it is essential to ensure that its economic development strategy is founded not only on a thorough understanding of the local economic environment but also on the dynamics of the emerging forces now shaping the future of the global economy.

“The newly appointed members bring a wealth of experience and expertise in various sectors, enhancing the diversity and dynamism of the Abia State Global Economic Advisory Council.

“Their collective knowledge will play a pivotal role in shaping policies that drive innovation, attract investments, form solid partnerships, and ensure the overall economic resilience of our great state.”

FULL LIST: Abia Economic Advisory Council

Here is the full list of members of the council:

Arunma Oteh – Co-Chair

Muhammad Sanusi II – Co-Chair

Bolaji Balogun – Co-Chair

Victor Onyenkpa – Member

Ifueko Omoigui Okauru – Member

Chidi Ajaegbu – Member

Uche Orji – Member

Ndidi Nwuneli – Member

Chika Nwobi – Member

Olugbenga Adesida – Member

Ndubuisi Ekekwe – Member

Clement Owunna – Member

Uzodinma Iweala – Member

Ezinwa Okoroafor – Member

George Agu – Member

Uzo Nwankwo – Member

Chinedu Azodoh – Member

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala – Honourary Advisor

Benedict Oramah – Honourary Advisor