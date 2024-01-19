×

‘She Said Yes’: ‘Daddy Wey Dey Pamper’ Singer Moses Bliss Proposes To Partner

Congratulatory messages have continued to stream in from fans and others. 

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated January 19, 2024
Moses Bliss, however, did not reveal her identity. Xmosesblisslive

 

It’s all joy for Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss who has proposed to his partner at an undisclosed place believed to be in London, the United Kingdom.

The excited Daddy Wey Dey Pamper singer shared photos of the proposal to his partner on his social media platforms.

“The Lord makes all things beautiful in HIS time,” he wrote. “She said YES❤️”

 

 

