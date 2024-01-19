‘She Said Yes’: ‘Daddy Wey Dey Pamper’ Singer Moses Bliss Proposes To Partner

It’s all joy for Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss who has proposed to his partner at an undisclosed place believed to be in London, the United Kingdom.

The excited Daddy Wey Dey Pamper singer shared photos of the proposal to his partner on his social media platforms.

“The Lord makes all things beautiful in HIS time,” he wrote. “She said YES❤️”

"She said YES❤️"

Meet the latest groom to be God has done it!

Congratulatory messages have continued to stream in from fans and others.