Supreme Court Dismisses Adebutu’s Appeal Challenging Abiodun’s Gov Victory

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by Mister Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election of Governor Dabo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Adebutu’s appeal contends that the election of Governor Abiodun did not comply with the electoral laws and he did not score the lawful majority votes. He was therefore asking the court to void his victory.

But on Friday, the apex court dismissed the appeal for lack of merit and affirmed Governor Abiodun’s win in the election.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court Reserves Judgement In Ogun Gov Poll Appeal

The verdict is coming days after the Supreme Court reserved judgment on the Ogun State governorship election. The PDP candidate had lost in the court of appeal and at the state tribunal.

Governor Dapo Abiodun won the March 18 governorship election having polled 276,298 to defeat his closest rivals — Adebutu – who scored 262,383 as well as Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) who got 94,754 votes.

“That Abiodun Adedapo Oluseun of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned election,” the state returning officer Professor Kayode Adebowale said while declaring Abiodun as the winner of the poll.

READ ALSO: APC’s Abiodun Defeats Adebutu, Reelected Ogun Governor

‘Momentous Responsibility’

To God be the Glory! Having manoeuvred through the intricate phases of the election petition tribunal, we can proudly proclaim that the Supreme Court has resoundingly affirmed our triumph. This profound validation unquestionably attests to the unwavering trust the people of… pic.twitter.com/Tn95hxuuyQ — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR, CON (@dabiodunMFR) January 19, 2024 Advertisement

After the Supreme Court upheld Governor Abiodun’s election, the elected Ogun leader described the feat as a proud moment.

“To God be the Glory! Having manoeuvred through the intricate phases of the election petition tribunal, we can proudly proclaim that the Supreme Court has resoundingly affirmed our triumph,” he wrote on his official X account early Friday.

“This profound validation unquestionably attests to the unwavering trust the people of Ogun State have bestowed upon us, confident in our capability to forge a society brimming with prosperity and harmony. With utmost sincerity, we embrace this momentous responsibility and solemnly pledge to undertake it with utmost diligence.”