UPDATED: Supreme Court Upholds Oborevwori’s Election As Delta State Governor

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed all three appeals to overturn Sheriff Oborevwori’s election as governor of Delta State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

But unsatisfied, the three parties headed to the court. While Oborevwori was victorious in the tribunal and at the appeal court, the parties pushed the matter to the Supreme Court.

When the case came up at the apex court, it upheld the earlier judgments and upheld Oborevwori’s win in the Delta governorship. The court first dismissed Ovie Omo-Agege’s appeal seeking to overturn Governor Oborevwori’s election.

The apex court held that the appellant was unable to prove his case of over-voting and noncompliance with the electoral laws.

It also dismissed other appeals for lack of merit and affirmed the election of Governor Oborevwori of the PDP. The court awards no costs and the judgment is unanimous.