Supreme Court Set To Determine Six Govs Fate Today 

The Supreme Court is set to deliver judgment in Nassarawa, Delta, Ogun, Kebbi, Gombe, and Kaduna State governorship appeals.

Some of the parties are already in the courtroom. The apex court will deliver judgment in the appeals filed by governorship candidates including the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Nasarawa State, Governor Sule; APC governorship candidate in Delta state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun, Ladi Adebutu; PDP governorship candidate in Kebbi, Aminu Bande, and the PDP governorship candidate for Kaduna, Isa Ashiru.

In all, the apex court is set to deliver judgment in the election appeals in six states.

To begin the day, a panel of five justices led by Justice John Okoro (with four physically present) is already seated, as appearances are taken, to deliver judgment in the appeal filed by the Omo-Agege seeking to overturn the election of the PDP candidate, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.