Auditions For Nigerian Idol Season Nine Begin

MultiChoice Nigeria has opened auditions for the ninth season of the Nigerian Idol talent show.

The online entry submission began on January 19 and will close at midnight on January 29, the company said in a statement.

The theme for the show’s ninth edition is “Dare to Dream”.

Interested participants between 16 and 28 must record a 30-second clip of themselves singing any song of their choice and upload it on the company’s website.

MultiChoice Executive Head of Content and Channels West Africa, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said, “MultiChoice is committed to enabling young talent to actualize their dreams and delivering premium entertainment to our audience. The success of previous editions of Nigerian Idol has encouraged more young Nigerians to dare to dream.

“Today they are some of the voices that carry our African stories and inspire others to live their dreams. Season nine promises to be bigger and more entertaining than other seasons. Interested contestants can send their entries to the Nigerian Idol portal on our Africa Magic website.”

The eighth edition of the show saw Victory Gbakara emerge as the winner, taking home a total grand prize worth N100 million, which included an N35 million cash prize, a car, and a recording contract.

Past Winners

In 2007, M-Net launched Idols West Africa, Nigeria’s first and only season of the Idol series franchise. Timi Dakolo won the competition, becoming the first African winner of such a competition. As an R&B and soul musician, Dakolo has won multiple awards and achieved success with two studio albums and many hit songs.

2011 saw the franchise’s return with Nigerian Idol, a locally modified version. Onyekachi Elizabeth Gilbert Onwuka won the first season title through her vocals.

Mercy Chinwo, who won the singing competition’s second season, is a gospel singer and one of the most successful music competition winners.

