I Won’t Run For Any Office Again After My Tenure – Gov Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Governor Abdullahi, has said that he has no plan to run for any political office after finishing his second tenure as the governor of the North-Central state.

The 64-year-old politician was elected governor in 2019 and is currently serving his second term following his victory in the March 18, 2023 polls.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today hours after the Supreme Court affirmed his electoral victory, Sule told his rival, David Ombugadu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in last year’s election, to wait for his time.

“I came in only to be a governor. I did not come in to be a chairman, a senator or a member of the House of Representatives. I don’t have any dreams for those offices,” he stated.

“I have no dream of becoming even president. I have no dreams of that. I can tell you categorically that Abdullahi Sule would not go for Senate after leaving office. By the time I finish my eight years I can do whatever I want to do.

“You can take it from me confidently that I have no intention to run for the office of a senator. You can keep this tape and play it one day.”

He also expressed his joy that the election litigation is over.

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal of the PDP governorship candidate against Sule’s election as the governor of Nasarawa State.

Reacting to his victory at the apex court, Sule said, “I am happy it is over. It is finished, that is the end of it, and we can now focus on the job and move on.”

The governor said he at no time entertained any fear of losing his seat ahead of the Apex Court judgement.

“I was expecting to win, the reason being first at the tribunal, we had three judges and they disagreed with themselves, they could not even agree, all the three of them. Two of them disagreed with us and therefore we lost, one of them had a very comprehensive report and he voted for us and said we won.

“We picked from there and went to the Appeal Court where there are now more experienced three judges; and all the three of them unanimously said we won, so you can imagine into the Supreme Court with a lot of confidence, I did not doubt in my mind about the fact that we are going to win,” he said.

In his defence of his victory in the polls, Governor Sule stated that he had been overwhelmingly voted for by the people of the state. He explained that his party had lost senatorial seats due to internal conflicts and not because of a decrease in support within the state.