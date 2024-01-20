I’m Still In Edo Gov Race, Says Ize-Iyamu

A two-time governorship candidate in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has insisted that he is still an aspirant for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

He was reacting to rumours of his disqualification from the All Progressives Congress (APC) next month by a screening committee allegedly constituted by former APC National Chairman, Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

The former governorship candidate made these clarifications on arrival at the Benin Airport. He confirmed to party supporters gathered there that he will be going to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja to pick his nomination form.

Ize-Iyamu maintained that no screening committee disqualified him from contesting, even as he noted that allegations of inteference in the party affairs levelled against Oshiomhole were baseless.

Ize-Iyamu contested against Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2016 and 2020 but lost.