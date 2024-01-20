Police Arrest Officers For Alleged $3,000DT Extortion In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command have arrested and detained some of her officers for allegedly extorting 3,000 USDT from a Port Harcourt resident.

Earlier on Friday evening, a user on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the handle @harrisonbbi18 made a post saying:

“Police officers attached to Rivers State Police Command left Port Harcourt to Aba, Abia State, arrested a man, took him to Rivers State, Bayelsa State and entered Ughelli, Delta State. After paying 3,000 USD, they moved him back to Port Harcourt and dumped him.”

When contacted on Saturday, the Command Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, promised to revert with more information.

Later, she confirmed the incident, saying the outcome would be public once an investigation was concluded.

See the terse statement issued by the police authorities below:

Re: $3000 USDT Transferred To Police Officers WALLET The police personnel have been identified and arrested while the investigation is in progress. Advertisement The outcome will be made public as soon as it is concluded. SP Grace Iringe-Koko, ANIPR Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Police Command, Port Harcourt.

But when contacted for further information, she declined to confirm how many policemen were arrested or if the victim had been contacted.