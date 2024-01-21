Again, Police Rescue Kidnap Victim In FCT 

The fight against abductions in Abuja has recorded another success as police authorities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have rescued one kidnap victim Suleiman Sabo.

READ ALSO: We Have Captured Some Bandits’ Informants In FCT – Wike

“In a continued effort to rid FCT of criminality, police operatives attached to Iddo Divisional Headquarters on Sunday 21st January 2024, at about 1130hrs rescued another kidnapped victim, one Suleiman Sabo ‘m’, from Kidnappers in Sauka, along Airport Road, Abuja,” the FCT police spokesperson Josephine Adeh said in a Sunday statement.

“In the rescue operation, one Muhammad Abel ‘m’ aged 32 from Kogi state was equally apprehended and one (1) LAR rifle with ten (10) rounds of life ammunition was recovered from him.

“The victim who sustained some injuries from the kidnappers, is currently receiving medical attention and will be reunited with his family once certified fit by the medical team.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba, psc, wishes to reiterate the Command’s commitment to rid FCT of Criminality in all its manifestations and maintenance of peace for all and sundry.”