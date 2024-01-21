Ibadan Explosion: 90 Percent Of Victims Discharged From Hospitals – Makinde

The Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde says 90 per cent of victims of last Tuesday’s explosion in Ibadan have been discharged from various hospitals.

Governor Makinde said this on Sunday when he gave an update about the incident.

“I commend our security agencies in Oyo State who have been maintaining law and order in around Bodija this week as well as residents who have been complying with directives from these officers,” he said.

“Yesterday, the medical team at the Emergency Operations Centre in company of the Honourable Commissioner for Health, visited two of the hospitals where victims from the incident were taken and over 90 per cent of the victims have been discharged.

“The death toll from the incident currently stands at five persons. The clinical psychologist has commenced counselling for victims of the incident at the Emergency Operations Centre in Ibadan.”

He also said search and rescue operations have ended at the Dejo Oyelese Close site of the explosion and that recovery efforts have begun.

“The operations at Ground Zero have moved from search and rescue to recovery.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank the Nigerian Society of Engineers who have been carrying out structural integrity tests on about 230 properties around the site of the explosion; 13 houses within 50 metres radius of the blast site, 40 houses at 100 metres radius; 122 houses at 200 metres radius and 53 houses within a 250 metres radius,” Governor Makinde added.

“We are also grateful to my brother, Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu for releasing the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to support us, and for the assistance offered by the team led by Engineer Olatunde Akinsanya, the Director of Operations.”