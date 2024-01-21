Notorious Kidnapper Janari Neutralized In Kaduna Air Strikes – NAF

The Nigerian Air Force says air strikes undertaken by the air component of Operation WHIRL PUNCH, on Thursday, neutralized a well-known terrorist and kidnap kingpin popularly known as Janari and several members of his syndicate.

Janari and his cohorts have been responsible for several attacks and abductions within Kaduna State as well as along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet on Sunday said.

Gabkwet said that the strikes were authourized after Janari and his gang were sighted at a location near Gadar Katako in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

READ ALSO: Security Operatives Rescue Kidnapped Abuja Sisters In Kaduna

He said that further exploitation revealed that they were massing up for a likely attack or kidnapping of vulnerable civilians, hence the need to immediately attack the location.

The Air Force spokesperson added that intelligence received after the strike revealed that Janari was indeed eliminated alongside several other terrorists/kidnappers.

According to him, similar air strikes were also carried out on 20 January 2024 on confirmed terrorists and kidnappers’ hideouts near Chukuba in Niger State with various degrees of success.

“Feedback after the strikes was also positive as it confirmed that the targets were neutrlized and their mobility destroyed.”

Gabkwet assured Nigerians that collaborative efforts by the NAF and other security agencies will continue across all locations suspected of harbouring terrorists and kidnappers.