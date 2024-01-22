AFCON 2023 (Match Preview): Nigeria Set To Seal Knockout Spot Against Guinea-Bissau

Having defeated hosts and one of the tournament’s favourites Cote d’Ivoire, the Super Eagles will be on course for a last 16 place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when they face Guinea-Bissau later today.

Nigeria began the competition on a shaky note, drawing Equatorial Guinea in their first match. But the team recorded a statement win in their 1-0 victory over Cote d’Ivoire in front of their home crowd.

Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau’s AFCON 2023 Form

Coach Jose Peseiro’s boys are second on the group log, inferior only to Equatorial Guinea on goals differences. A point today will be enough for the Nigerian side to book a top two spot in the group and seal qualification for the next round. If they win and Equatorial Guinea fail to get all points against Cote D’Ivoire, the Super Eagles will end up as group winners.

For Nigeria’s opponents on Monday, the game against the Super Eagles is a fight for pride. Already eliminated after defeats to the hosts and Equatorial Guinea, the Wild Dogs are fancying and upset when they file out against the 2013 champions. Having defeated Nigeria in Abuja during the qualification race for the 2023 AFCON, they will fancy another victory against them but this time on a bigger stage.

What They Said

“Indeed we are going to base ourselves on this match,” Guinea-Bissau coach Baciro Conde said in a pre-match conference.

We have analysed the game of the Super Eagles well, we hope to make a success of our exit in the absence of having had a good tournament.”

But Nigeria’s coach says the home defeat against Monday’s foes doesn’t define the team’s outlook coming to Cote d’Ivoire

“What matters is the present. We focus on the present and the future. We have confidence in ourselves. We are aiming for first place which is also occupied by Equatorial Guinea and Cote d’Ivoire, it is up to us to remain vigilant,” Peseiro maintained.

Kenneth Omeruo, who was part of the 2013 AFCON winning side is also looking beyond the game, declaring the Abuja loss to Guinea-Bissau as not a reflection of the team’s spirit.

“Our objective is clear. Bring the cup home. It’s been a while since we added a trophy to our cabinet which is not acceptable when you’re wearing the green shirt,” the defender said.

” I will not say that our defeat against them was accidental, but it does not reflect the spirit which reigns in our camp today. We are hungry for victory, it’s up to us to put everything in place to achieve our ambitions.”

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Game Time

Here is the match time and other details about Nigeria’s game with Guinea-Bissau at the 2023 AFCON:

Date: Monday, January 21, 2024.

Time: 06 pm (WAT/Nigeria time).