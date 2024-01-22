Police Arrest LG Chair For Alleged Attempt To Assassinate Benue Speaker 

Police authorities have arrested two suspects including a local government chairman over an alleged plot to assassinate the Speaker of the Benue House of Assembly Aondona Hycenth Dajoh.

The Force Headquarters said investigations showed that the LG boss had allegedly reached out to a militia to kill Dajoh.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the Local Government Chairman allegedly contracted a militia with the sinister intention of eliminating the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Aondona Hycenth Dajoh. The operatives of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) swiftly swung into action upon receiving credible intelligence regarding the planned assassination,” Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said in a Monday statement.

“Both suspects are currently in police custody and are actively cooperating with investigators in the ongoing inquiry. The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to upholding the safety and security of citizens and public officials.”

According to him, both suspects will face the full weight of the law as he reassured Nigerians of the police’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order and prevention of crimes at all levels.