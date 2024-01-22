Taraba Govt Bans Motorcycles In Jalingo, Restricts Use Of Tricycles

The Taraba State Government has banned the use of motorcycles of any kind within the Jalingo metropolis, the state capital, and restricted the movement of tricycles between 6:00 am to 8:00 pm.

The measure, according to the state government, is a result of the sudden spike in the activities of criminals in Jalingo.

This follows the constitution of a task force committee on a total ban on the use of motorcycles (okada) and control of tricycles (Keke).

This is contained in a press statement issued from the office of the secretary to the government of the state.

The committee constituted by the state deputy Governor Aminu Alkali on behalf of the Governor has the Taraba State Commissioner of Police Joseph Eribo as the chairman of the committee, with the Federal Road Safety (FRSC), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Taraba Marshal, and the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to serve as members while the Secretary, Home Affairs and Special Services Department is to serve as secretary of the committee.

Defaulters will be arrested and tried by the mobile court and the motorcycles and tricycles will be confiscated and destroyed.