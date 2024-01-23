Court Strikes Out Suit Challenging Legality Of Rivers ‘Peace Pact’

A State High Court Sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has struck out a suit filed by the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum challenging the constitutionality of President Bola Tinubu’s “peace pact” between the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara; and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

The presiding judge, Justice Chinwendu Nwogu, struck out the case on the grounds of the state High Court lacking the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

At the commencement of court hearing, counsel for the claimant argued that all respondents in the matter are yet to be served court summons and the matter cannot to heard when all parties are not served.

After the session, the lead counsel for the complainant, Emmanuel Rukari, expressed reservations on the decision of the state high court.

Also, counsel for Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum, Anabs Sara-Igbe, said the Forum would appeal the decision of the high court.

The Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum led by Former Governor of Rivers State, Rufus Ada-George had condemned the “peace pact” reached by Fubara and Wike’s camps after Tinubu’s intervention, saying the agreement was undemocratic and harmful.