FCT Primary School Teachers Protest Non-Payment Of Salary Arrears 

Primary school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Tuesday, staged a protest at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

The protesting teachers accused the FCT Area Councils of poor attention to their welfare.

The teachers protested the non-payment of salary arrears, promotion arrears and new minimum wage arrears since 2019.

The teachers asked the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the matter.

They also called for a review of the structure of primary education in the country, as they urged the Federal Government to take up the administration of primary schools from the local government councils.

Primary schools teachers in the FCT have been on strike for over a week now but they said no concrete response has been gotten from the authorities yet.