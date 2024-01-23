FG To Release More Crop Varieties After TELA Maize 

The Federal Government will introduce more crop varieties to farmers in the country following the introduction of the TELA maize.

On January 11, the National Committee on Naming, Registration, and Release of Crop Varieties, Livestock Breeds/Fisheries approved the commercial release and open cultivation of the transgenic insect-resistant and drought-tolerant maize varieties.

But weeks after the move, Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology Uche Nnaji said the ministry is “actively pursuing the release of several other crops”.

“Esteemed Members of the Fourth Estate, it is important to note that this release is just a glimpse of the transformative potential at our disposal. NABDA, in collaboration with various stakeholders and foreign collaborators is actively pursuing the release of several other crops, each poised to revolutionise our agricultural productivity and fortify our nation’s food security,” he said in a Tuesday press conference at the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) office in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Rises To 28.9%

He, however, encouraged farmers to embrace the newly-released maize varieties, saying they are a step “towards a more prosperous, sustainable, and food-secure future for Nigeria”.

Nnaji said the January release of the new crop varieties for open cultivation “marks a remarkable step to enhance agricultural productivity and ensure food sufficiency for our nation.

“It exemplifies our commitment to harnessing the power of biotechnology to address pressing agricultural challenges, enhance crop resilience, and improve the livelihoods of our farmers and citizens. It also strengthens our position in the global agricultural landscape, fostering economic stability and opening new avenues for trade and export.”

The minister thanked NABDA for their “relentless efforts and support” which were instrumental to the “groundbreaking achievement”.

“Their dedication has been pivotal in advancing our agricultural sector, and I applaud their tireless commitment to boosting food security and agricultural sustainability,” he added.

While appreciating partners that made the feat a success, he praised President Bola Tinubu for being a “source of inspiration”.

He said, “Mr. President’s salutary commitment to turning innovation into an engine of growth is a source of inspiration to us at the Ministry and in the various parastatals under my auspices.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated and innovative scientists,

researchers, experts, institutions, and foreign collaborators who have contributed to the development and release of these transgenic crop varieties.”