Four Abducted Persons Rescued As Troops Raid Terrorists’ Hideout In Kebbi

Four abducted persons have been rescued in Kebbi in a military operation in the North-Western state.

The victims regained their freedom on Tuesday following a raid on the terrorists’ camp by the troops of 8 Division, operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and local vigilantes.

Also recovered by the security operatives were arms and ammunition.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations 1 Brigade Gusau, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim.

He said one of the terrorists was killed in the process.

“The raid operation was conducted in the identified terrorists’ hideout at Sabon Gari Village in Shanga LGA of Kebbi state. During the operation, troops neutralized one of the terrorists and extricated 4 kidnap victims. The troops also recovered 3 AK 47 rifles, 3 Magazines, 142 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and 2 pairs of camouflage uniforms,” the statement read.

“All the rescued victims who are 4 males have since been reunited with their families, while troops continued to trail the wounded and fleeing terrorists.”

Kebbi is one of the North-Western state that is affected by banditry. Others are Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna.

The bandits also strike other North-Western states causing havoc, despite the efforts of security agencies to quell the attacks.

Rural villages often form self-defence vigilante groups to protect themselves and their farms from raids.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made improving security a priority since coming to office last year, as he seeks to encourage foreign investment in Africa’s most populous country.