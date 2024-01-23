Robertson Eyes Liverpool Return After Shoulder Surgery

Andy Robertson is set to travel with the Liverpool squad for Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final at Fulham as the Scotland defender continues his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Robertson sustained the damage in a collision with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon during Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifying defeat in October.

The 29-year-old then underwent surgery but a lengthy spell on the sidelines could now be nearing an end.

“Let’s start with Robbo because he trained yesterday (Monday) with the team,” Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders told reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s now 13 weeks, he had his meeting with the surgeon to make sure that everything is right to go into full contact –- it’s clear.

“So he did a lot of work and really good rehab throughout the last period, so he’s fit in terms of sports science. Now he has to get fit with proper team training.”

Lijnders added: “So that’s a big, big advantage to have him back. We were waiting for a long time – he’s one of our captains.

“I just met him in the canteen and he said, ‘Pep, I have my tracksuit with me!’ So he’s pushing himself into the squad, so that’s good. He will travel (to Fulham).”

Premier League leaders Liverpool will arrive in London with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men went five points clear at the top of the league, despite Mohamed Salah being on Egypt duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, with a 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday.